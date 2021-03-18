Ada artist Anna Marie Steffenson is an international artist focusing on watercolor and has worked in over a dozen countries worldwide and over 20 states. After spending half her life in Asia, she decided to become a professional artist 7 years ago.
Steffenson recently took advantage of the extremely cold temperatures in Ada to do some work.
“I went outside in the freezing temperatures to naturally put crystals and frozen manipulations into the pigments as the paintings froze before they dried,” Steffenson said. “It got so cold that I would bring out my heating pad and place it under the pallet, paints, and water to stop them from freezing so that I could paint longer into the frozen night.
“I completed a series called “Snowy Night” and I am continuing to work on a series called “The Name Of God”. I have not yet made these images public on my business website, Facebook, and Instagram.”
She is represented by Cotton Wood Gallery in Aurora, Nebraska, and The Book Store at Concordia Seminary, St. Louis.
You can see her work locally in Ada at The Perfect Blend Coffee Shop, Dr. Iorga’s Pediatric Office, and on rotation at Arbuckle Craft Coffee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.