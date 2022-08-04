American Legion Post 72 and Lazer Zone are hosting a 9/11 Remembrance nine-pin no-tap bowling tournament Sunday, Sept. 11 at Lazer Zone on Latta Road in Ada.
Registration is from noon to 2:15 p.m., and play begins at 2:30 p.m.
Play will be held in teams of two, with each bowler paying a $25 entry fee, which includes two large drinks, one large one-topping pizza, shoes (if needed), three games of bowling, a 50/50 red ticket drawing, and, for $5, a chance to enter a high-series payout.
“We will have a moment of silence,” James Kercheval of Post 72 said in a press release, “for those who lost their lives in this terrible attack on the U.S.A. on that sad and fateful day.”
Trophies will be awarded to first and second place winning teams. For more information, call 580-436-1666.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.