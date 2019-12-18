American Legion Post 72 presented a volunteer award Tuesday to Byng High School’s Student Council.
Post 72 Commander James Kercheval said the volunteer award was presented in appreciation of the students hosting a Veterans Day breakfast. Post 72 members Thomas Parr, Charles Perryman and Paul Harvin joined Kercheval in presenting the award.
“We got to chat with the veterans and serve them breakfast. It was a really rewarding experience,” said Byng Student Council President Addison McGill. “We enjoyed honoring our veterans on Veterans Day.”
“We go every year just to show our appreciation for what they do and their time serving our country,” said Student Council Representative Marissa Alberson. “It’s a way to honor them because we can never truly repay them for what they did, the sacrifices they made for us.”
