Everybody loves a parade, but no one does more so than American Legion Post 72 Commander James Kercheval.
“This is the ‘delayed’ Armed Forces Day Parade,” Kercheval said, referring to the annual May 16 event that was postponed more than two months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 parade is slated for Saturday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. in downtown Ada.
“This year it’s in honor of Teddy ‘Cornbread’ Keefer, a former Sons of the American Legion Commander here before he passed away,” Kercheval said.
“The Armed Forces Day Parade, for me, brings awareness of all those who served, and are still serving,” Kercheval said. “It goes to show our appreciation for what the’ve done and what they are still doing. For the community, I think it brings the veteran community closer, and gives them something to look forward to. A lot of times they’re forgotten. And we don’t ever want to forget a veteran, or active duty service people. The more we pull together, the closer knit the family.
“It’s good that everyone is being safe,” Kercheval added regarding the pandemic. “But if you can get out and get involved in the community, like the recent Cruisin’ Main activity, for example... Main Street was packed. It was great to see just a little bit of normalcy again.
“We (the American Legion) have started our bingo back up,” he added, “but it’s been slow, since we have a lot of people out here who cannot wear a mask, so we try to accommodate them the best we can. More and more businesses are starting to open back up, finally, so things are starting to look up.”
Kercheval said that everyone is welcome and invited to the parade.
Float entries are being sought in three classes, 1. Business Groups, 2. For Profit Clubs and Organizations, and 3. Non-Profit Clubs and Organizations. The winning float in each class will win $300. All floats must have a Patriotic theme.
To pre-register please call 580-436-1666 or 580-599-9026 if no answer please leave a message. Registration will be taken up until the day of the parade. Staging area will be at 12th and Stockton. Line up begins at 9 a.m.
There is no fee for entering a float in the parade. Each year the parade honors a different veteran.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.