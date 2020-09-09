American Legion Post 72 held a belated Armed Forces Day parade Saturday morning in downtown Ada. The parade is usually hosted on Armed Forces Day, traditionally the third Saturday in May, but was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.
The parade was led by units from the Ada Police Department, and featured United States military veterans in a motorcycle convoy, numerous fire engines from are fire departments, and floats from around the county.
The 2020 parade was in honor of Teddy “Cornbread” Keefer, a late commander of Post 72.
