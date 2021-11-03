An Amber alert was issued Tuesday for 5-year-old ShaShone Johnson of Ada.
ShaShone was reportedly taken without permission by her non-custodial father, Jeremy Ray Johnson, 42.
ShaShone is 3'6" tall, and was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, a pink jacket, jean leggings with a hole in the knee and pink and blue socks with no shoes.
Vehicle associated with Jeremy Johnson is a cream colored Ford Escape with a Seminole license plate, number 01S573.
Jeremy Ray Johnson reportedly used an EBT card at the Loves Truck Stop in Madill at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday, and could be en route to the Dallas, Texas area, according to authorities.
Johnson has a history of mental illness and substance abuse.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
