Attention, alumni: A reminder that the Vanoss Alumni Banquet begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 in the cafeteria. Tickets are $13 and may be reserved by calling Vanoss School at 590-759-2251 or 2503 or Laura Cothren at 580-320-3412.
Reserving your tickets in advance is much appreciated, as it sure helps in planning the amount of food needed. Please reserve by Monday.
There is an alumni basketball game beginning at 1 p.m. in the gym. Admission is $3, and children are admitted free. Everyone is invited to come play or support your favorite player.
Also, you are invited to come early and look around at our beautiful campus.
