Spiritual healer and holistic life coach Desiree Blankenship is collaborating with the Veterans Rally Point organization on a project designed to help veterans explore alternatives to traditional medicines.
Blankenship and Veterans Rally Point, an organization that connects veterans and their families with essential services, are teaming up for the Veterans and Returning Warriors Hope with Oils Project. The goal is to teach veterans and their families about natural alternatives to traditional medicine.
Blankenship said she serves on Rally Point’s health care team, and she is using her knowledge of natural medicines to help veterans.
“What we’re going to be doing is teaching classes every week to say, ‘Not only do we want to introduce other options, but you know, this is not your only option. There are multiple other options available, so come and learn,’” she said Monday.
Blankenship said she wants to educate veterans about the range of options available to them, but she is not saying that a nature-based approach to health care is superior to traditional medicine.
“We never want to discount medical expertise and our doctors because they’re critical,” she said. “We need those lab tests. We need that blood work. We need this feedback. We need all of these things.
“But I think working together, we can reduce the amount of medications.”
Class schedule
Hope with Oils’ next class, titled “Essential Oils for Mood Management” at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Rally Point office, 3529 N. Broadway in Ada. The final class for this month, titled “Essential Oils and the Brain,” will be at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the same location.
The cycle will start again in March with classes titled “CBD and Essential Oils 101” and “Essential Oils and Plant Medicine for Pain and Inflammation,” followed by the classes on essential oils and mood management, and essential oils and the brain.
Classes are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rally Point office. The classes are free to veterans and their families, but advance registration is required so there will be enough handouts to go around.
Blankenship said Rally Point, which is an all-volunteer organization, is currently conducting a fundraiser to help the project reach as many veterans as possible.
“Although several of the veterans can pay for these things themselves — oils and CBD — there are many who cannot,” she said. “And we do not want them to be left out.”
For more information or to register, call Blankenship at 580-380-1844.
