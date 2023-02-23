Fall in and out of love with “Almost, Maine” as East Central University Theatre brings the play to Chalmers Herman Theatre inside ECU’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center March 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
The play takes place in a remote, mythical town of Almost, Maine, where all is not quite what it seems. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend – almost – in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.
The production features a cast of 12 ECU students and one professor: Dr. Joshua Grasso, professor of English and Languages, Tamra Young of Ada, Cathlena Spencer of Oklahoma City, Broden Haley of Seminole, Autumn Manus of Bristow, Ky Miller of Ada, Kaci Hatt of Morris, Brittini Wall of Harris County, Georgia, Jessica Zwermann of Bethel Acres, Austyn Potter of Ada, Xyla Threadgill of Haworth, and Alaska Jett of Broken Bow.
This group of 12 actors - all students except Grasso - play a total of 29 characters, all grappling with the highs and lows of love and relationships.
Tickets may be purchased at ecok.edu/boxoffice. General admission is $10, while ECU employees and students are free.
For more information, visit ecok.edu/boxoffice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.