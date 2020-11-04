ALLEN — Allen junior running back Shawn Husband kept running and running and running some more against Savanna during the Mustangs’ District A-7 home matchup Friday night.
When the final horn had sounded, Husband had finished with 310 yards on an amazing 37 carries as Allen held off the Bulldogs 32-27.
The Mustangs improved to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in district play, while Savanna dropped to 2-5 and 1-4.
The 310 yards and the 37 carries by Husband are both school records for Allen. The previous 11-man school record was held by Allen standout Bryan Rockey, who turned in a 305-yard performance in 1991 against Weleetka.
“We didn’t know until after the game that he had that many carries or that many yards,” admitted Allen assistant coach Zach Sullivan. “The offensive line was blocking well and he was running it well, so we kept giving him the ball. We were in a battle with Savanna so we needed all of them.”
Sophomore linebacker Tagus Howard got Allen on the scoreboard first when he tackled the Savanna quarterback in the end zone for a safety that put the locals on top 2-0.
Savanna answered with a pair of touchdowns — one late in the first quarter and the other in the second period — and grabbed a 13-2 lead at halftime.
Husband got free for a 26-yard TD run and converted on a two-point run to get Allen within 13-10.
After a 65-yard passing touchdown by the Bulldogs, the visitors led 20-10.
A pair of back-to-back 2-yard TD runs by Husband put Allen on top 24-20.
The Bulldogs scored on a 25-yard pass play to grab a 27-24 lead with 5:54 left in the game.
Allen responded with a two-yard TD run by Chad Milne and Husband followed with his second conversion run of the game to give Allen a 32-27 lead.
Savanna was knocking on the door late, but Quinton Walker’s PBU on a fourth-down pass near the end zone helped the Mustangs’ hold on.
“Defensively our guys made some big stops, especially late in the game,” Sullivan said.
“Savanna has a very good passing attack and on their last drive they threw a deep ball on 4th down near our end zone and Quinton was able to deflect it,” he continued. “That stop gave us the ball back and we were able to take a knee a couple of plays later. It was a great team effort and a great team win.”
Caden Howard led the AHS defense with 14 tackles and a forced fumble. Tagus Howard added 12 stops and Gage Husband followed with seven.
Allen travels to Konawa in Week 10 for an all-local district showdown.
