Allen’s High School Basketball season was put on hold Monday after a player from both the boys and girls teams tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Allen was scheduled to play tonight in the 2020 Pontotoc County Conference Tournament but are now sidelined until the middle of December.
“We had a positive case on both the boys and girls teams,” Allen athletic director Chad Colbert confirmed to The Ada News. “The health department advised us to shut down until Dec. 18.”
