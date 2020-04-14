An Allen woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Saturday in Coal County.
Kaitlynn Roby was riding in a 2019 Mahindra Roxor UTV driven by Fittstown resident Dustin Hayes, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Hayes was southbound on County Road 3740, 2 1/2 miles north of County Road 1650, when the vehicle went off the right side of the road.
The vehicle rolled one and three-quarters times, coming to rest on its driver’s side.
Hayes, 21, was not injured, according to the report.
Roby, 19, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was seen in the emergency room in stable condition with head, arm and internal trunk injuries. She was not admitted to the hospital, a hospital spokesman said Monday.
Hayes and Roby were both wearing seat belts, but the vehicle was not equipped with airbags, according to the report.
The report, which noted an odor of alcohol on Hayes, cited speeding as the cause of the wreck.
