Allen to host Independence Day celebration

Allen is hosting their Independence Day celebration Saturday.
Activities start with registration for a cornhole tournament at 9 a.m. at Allen Fire Department, with the tournament starting at 10 a.m.
A traditional July 4 parade is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. in downtown Allen. Paraders are encouraged to, “bring your bikes, horses, golf carts, whatever you want,” with prizes awarded for the top entrants.
Activities after the parade include turtle races, a hot dog eating contest, an egg carry contest, a tow sack race, a balloon race, and a wiffle home run hitting contest, all at the High School Softball Complex south of town on State Highway 48.
At 6 p.m. there will be a free barbeque sandwich dinner, with drinks and watermelon.
From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. is a concert by RCB Band.
Fireworks are slated to begin at about 9:20 p.m.
