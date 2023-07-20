The trajectory of a person’s life can change at the drop of a hat. Jakob Hisaw realized this after he was selected as a Gates Scholarship recipient. Hisaw adjusted his academic career and his future career path almost overnight.
“The Gates Scholarship is life-changing,” Hisaw said. “My original plan was to go to Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton. I had already signed to be part of their soils judging team, enrolled and had everything set up.”
“Then I got the Gates Scholarship. It requires that I go to a four-year institution. That totally changed what I was going to do. I didn’t have to be on the judging team; I didn’t have to go to a smaller school to complete my basics. I decided to go to Oklahoma State University and major in fire protection and safety engineering.”
The Gates Scholarship website states that scholars receive full funding for the cost of attendance that is not covered by financial aid. Cost of attendance includes tuition, fees, room, board, books, transportation and any other personal costs as well.
Applicants are selected from a national pool of tens of thousands. The selection process and competition for the Gates Scholarship is extreme and arduous.
“The application process is very competitive,” Hisaw said. “There were about 50,000 kids who applied. We went through three phases of selection. The first phase we had to answer multiple essay questions. In all, I had to write two or three essays. There were about 1,350 finalists. We went through an interview process, after which only 750 were selected.”
Unlike many students in high school, Hisaw did not build his school curriculum and extracurricular activities with the expressed goal of scholarships in mind. His time in high school was that of an all-American student.
Hisaw excelled on the high school football and baseball teams. He participated in numerous career development events in high school. He was also active in the local FFA organization and showed cattle in 4-H, one of the nation’s largest youth development organizations.
Others came to see his potential, including his natural leadership skills within the community and school.
“I heard about the Gates Scholarship from my academic counselor,” Hisaw said. “It is a scholarship that selects kids from minorities and varied backgrounds. It helps them pay for college.”
To be considered for the Gates Scholarship, applicants must have a cumulative 3.3 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Hisaw graduated with a 3.9 average. Recipients are almost always in the top 10% of their class.
“I was on the Superintendents Honor Role for six semesters,” Hisaw said. “I was also on Principal’s Honor Roll for two. I was a member of the Oklahoma Indian (Student) Honor Society. I received a cord to wear during graduation. I was recognized through the Chickasaw Nation with gift cards from the Chickasaw Honor Club.”
Hisaw is one of two Chickasaw students to be selected for the Gates Scholarship from his hometown of Allen, Oklahoma. Chickasaw citizen Keenan Walker is the other recipient.
“It is unique that two Chickasaws were selected for the scholarship from Allen,” Hisaw said. “Keenan is crazy smart. All of our graduating class was really smart. The representation of the Gates Scholarship in Oklahoma is astonishing. There are more than 10 kids that were selected from the state.”
Hisaw’s First American heritage is important to him. At Oklahoma State University, he is looking forward to being with First Americans of other tribes. He believes their shared heritage will make it easier to be away from home. The community will give him additional resources for studying, entertainment and even emotional support.
“It’s astonishing to be selected for the Gates Scholarship,” Hisaw said. “It was unexpected. With so many applying and so few selected, I was not counting on it. I am grateful for this opportunity. The Gates Scholarship allows me and the rest of the kids to go to schools with experiences they otherwise could not afford.”
