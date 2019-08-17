After a lifetime of service to the city of Ada and its residents, Carl Allen will take the reins of the Ada Police Department as permanent chief, city officials announced Friday.
“I’m totally honored, because to me, it’s a position held in high esteem,” Allen said Friday.
Allen, who has served as interim police chief since former Chief Mike Miller retired, said he doesn’t see his appointment as the beginning of a new era.
“It’s not a new era, because one of the things that I noted as interim chief was that the officers are good, they’re very good,” Allen said, adding that the current Ada Police Department is a modern department in every sense of the word. “Not only have the methods changed and everything is more modern in (terms of) technique, but the people are modern thinkers in comparison to some of the older guys.”
Allen said he intends to focus on community policing and building a better relationship with Ada residents.
“One of my big driving factors and a goal that I want to set is community engagement,” Allen said. “I think these guys have been doing that. They set that path long before I got there, so I can’t take credit for that, but my desire is to continue that. I want to try to build community trust. That’s got to be one of our number one priorities. It’s harder to do our jobs if everybody’s looking at us sideways. So, I absolutely want to engage the community and invite them to be as much a part of us, and vice versa, as possible.
“There’s lots of ways to do that. We’re going to be open to engaging in anything — if you invite us to your event, we’re going to do our best to be there.”
As for critics, Allen said he wants to reach them too.
“Come get in a car with us,” Allen said. “Ride around with us and see what we see. Put our shoes on for a little bit and if you still have (a negative) opinion, there’s nothing I can do about it.”
“If you don’t know me ,if might surprise you if you see me, walking down the street during AdaFest, playing music with my brother,” Allen said. “That’s one of those things that I’ve done for many, many moons that I dearly love.”
“I love Ada, Oklahoma,” Allen said. “And I love the city of Ada, obviously, because I’ve worked there for 30 years now. I’m one of all the citizens of Ada and this community means a lot to me, so I want it to be good here. I want my department to be good, I want my city to be good.”
Allen will oversee 34 officers, six of whom are detectives, and nine reserve officers.
