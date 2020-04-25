OKLAHOMA CITY – The Allen Public Works Authority in Pontotoc County received approval Tuesday for a $110,000 Rural Economic Action Plan grant through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to improve the authority’s wastewater infrastructure.
The authority will use the funds for rehabilitation to its sewer collection system. These improvements will include the construction of an 8-inch main line, the construction of four manholes, the establishment of a connection to the existing sewer mains and the reconnection of other service connections. The estimated total cost of the project is $129,999. The requested amount of the OWRB REAP Grant is $110,000, with the remaining $19,999 provided through local funds.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the grant will save the authority’s customers $198,000 in principal and interest charges by not having to borrow the project funds. Since 1983, the Water Resources Board has approved over $4.4 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
“We are grateful to State Senator Greg McCortney and State Representative Ronny Johns for their continued support of water and wastewater infrastructure funding in Oklahoma,” said Julie Cunningham, OWRB executive director.
