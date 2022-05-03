Allen police seize more than 100 pounds of marijuana

Allen Police Department Assistant Chief Chad Vandever arrested a man Saturday night who was reportedly transporting more than 100 pounds of marijuana.
Arrested was 23-year-old Cordell J. Myers of Broken Arrow.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Vandever said he stopped Myers for driving 59 miles-per-hour-in a 45 MPH zone on state Highway 1.
When asked, Myers provided a revoked driver’s license, Vandever said. Myers was then arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license.
“I observed two very large black trash bags that filled up the entire backseat of his car,” Vandever said, “along with an extremely strong odor consistent with marijuana coming from the vehicle. After I arrested him, I began my inventory search for the impound, and that’s when I discovered two more trash bags in the trunk of the car ...”
Vandever said he also found a loaded pistol in the car as well, along with $800 in cash.
Inside the trash bags were a total of 122 sealed bags of marijuana weighing one pound each, Vandever said.
Myers was taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center. On Monday, he was charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug proceeds.
