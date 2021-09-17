Allen police chief arrested

Allen Police Chief Kacey Shaver -- who reportedly began his employment at APD Sept. 9 -- was arrested Thursday by Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies on an out-of-town warrant.
He is accused of unlawfully using a Taser on someone when he worked for a different agency.
According to court records, Shaver was charged the same day in Tillman County with "assault and battery with a dangerous/deadly weapon."
Sheriff John Christian said Shaver's bond amount was $500,000 at the time of his arrest.
"He was not booked into our jail, but was immediately transported to Tillman County," Christian said. He is accused of Tazing an inmate in the Tillman County Jail when he worked there."
