ALLEN — Mama probably didn’t warn Allen boys coach Greg Mills there would be days like THIS.
After a nip-and-tuck first half, the Calvin Bulldogs outscored host Allen 36-8 over the final two quarters and shocked the Mustangs 60-26.
Calvin notched its first win of the season, snapping a five-game losing skid, to improve to 1-5 on the year. It was Allen’s opener and also Senior Night inside the Allen gymnasium.
Mills was without star senior Chad Milne, who was sporting a black and blue hamstring injury suffered in the Mustangs’ final 2020 football contest. It was not immediately known how long the injury would keep Milne on the bench.
The veteran Allen coach refused to use Milne’s absence as an excuse.
“We can’t blame it on Milne not being there. The other guys have to play too,” Mills said.
Allen trailed just 24-18 at halftime but was outscored 16-1 in the third quarter by the Bulldogs.
“I don’t feel like we shot the ball very good. I don’t feel like we moved very good on defense. In fact, we didn’t make many shots at all,” Mills said. “We had one point in the third quarter and we were lucky to get that. We missed so many point-blank shots and it snowballed on us. But we’ll get better. We have to get better.”
Allen’s lone third-quarter point came on a free throw by Keithon Howard with 17.8 seconds left.
A 13-2 run in the fourth quarter — capped by a four-point play from Didac Carreras — helped the Bulldogs bury the Mustangs.
Gage Holder had six points, all in the second quarter, to lean Allen’s struggling offense. The Mustangs made just one field goal in the entire second half.
Calvin got a game-high 14 points from Brennen Griffin. Champ Florie drained four 3-pointers — Calvin sank a total of nine in the game — to finish with 12 points. Jacobie Lacy and Casey Avery added seven points apiece.
Allen hosted Coalgate Tuesday night and welcomes Asher to town on Friday. Calvin was at Tupelo Tuesday in its last contest before the 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament, which is scheduled for Dec. 7-12 at Roff High School.
