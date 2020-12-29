Allen firefighters responded to a residential fire Christmas morning in the Allen city limits. No injuries were reported but the residence was a total loss.
Allen home destroyed in Christmas morning fire
- LeaAnn Wells | The Ada News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SHAWNEE [ndash] Mary Maxine Jones, 90, formerly of Ada, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Pryor Cemetery in Stuart, Oklahoma.
DAVIS [ndash] No services are planned at this time for Gloria Delphine (Corvin) Reed, 75, of Davis. Mrs. Reed passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Sherman, TX. Survivors include a daughter, Claudette Ames; grandsons, Jessie Fox and Cody Roberts; granddaughter, Monnie Reed; her great-grandch…
ADA [ndash] Graveside services for Gene Melton Pearson, 80, of Ada are 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the Alex Cemetery, Billy Don Cope and David Smith will officiate. Mr. Pearson passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 30, 1939, in the Naples Community, Grady …
Most Popular
Articles
- Tommy Ward to be set free
- OSBI: Justice center inmate dies after fight
- How to legally hunt feral hogs in Oklahoma
- Ward's release from prison on hold
- Ada fans take to the court
- Felonies Dec. 23
- Eggland's Best reveals grand prize winner in "America's Best Family Recipe"
- Judge vacates sentence; Tommy Ward to be set free
- Second phase of vaccines may start next week
- Christmas Decorating Contest winners named
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.