Allen High School hosted commencement ceremonies for 46 seniors Saturday. The graduation was the first ever in the school's new gym. The event was delayed almost a month due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
"This is our first graduation in our new facility, with air conditioning," said Jeff Hiatt, Allen Schools Superintendent. "We limited each graduate to 15 tickets, so it won't be completely full."
The old gym, where Allen previously graduated, was not air conditioned.
"We're having Allen's graduation for 2020," said Chris Grimm, Allen High School Principal. "We're just glad to be having a live, in-person graduation in our new air conditioned facility. We're grateful that everyone was patient with us through this process."
Allen's graduation event was more conventional that many of the May graduations, which were either virtual, or drive-by, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Allen's new gym opened in time to host the Pontotoc Conference basketball tournament in early December.
