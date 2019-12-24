Mrs. Harris’
Kindergarten Class
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a Shin Godzilla.
Love, Kye Melton
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a Barbie house.
Love, Ansley Dutton
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a Cozy Dozy.
Love, Timber Nix
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a toy shark.
Love, Kowen Jones
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a robot.
Love, Hunter Smith
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a baby doll, and a puppy.
Love, Tee’Ana Brown
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want presents! I want Anna and Elsa dolls, and crayons.
Love, Daisy Duran
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a big metal shark.
Love, Hayden Langley
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a nerf gun from Fort Nite.
Love, Jaxson Yetter
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a carriage, a princess, and a dress.
Love, Isabel Hiatt
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a kid’s vacuum that really vacuums.
Love, Hope Gordon
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a robot.
Love, Travace Dveney
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a Barbie.
Love, Whitley Holder
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a fake elf.
Love, Evan McCarty
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a Barbie.
Love, Allisyn Dorsey
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a Princess carriage.
Love, Kori Pilant
Dear Santa,for Christmas I want a video game.
Love, Greyson Roebuck
Mrs. Peay’s Third Grade Class
Dear Santa,I want airpods, a computer, a puppy, more pencils, a girl elf because I already have a boy elf and I want a girl, and an Iphone 11 pro and Santa I haven’t been the best but I try to be good. I live on A street the last house it is a peach color.
Sincerely, Sophia S.
Dear Santa,I am eight years old. I want to get a baby horse, a phone, a playful puppy and a big gift for my mom and dad. I love Christmas. I love this year!
Your’s truly, Emma R.
Dear Santa,I want a dirt bike, a $100 playstation microsoft gift card, a minty pickaxe, and an Iphone 11 pro. Love, Kingston P.
Dear Santa,I want a wet brush, big bow’s, a watch, headphones, a guitar, skinny jeans, a soft blanket, a robe, scrunchies, cheer bands, computer, and necklaces.
Love, Cobi F.
Dear Santa,I want a fishing license, a new gun that I can shoot a deer with a deer license, a new horse, air pod’s, a new pair of spurs, and a new rope. Korbin A.
Dear Santa,for Christmas I would like a black hoverboard, Donkey Kong for my nintendo switch and NBA 2K20 also for my nintendo switch. I would also like Pokemon cards. I hope you like the cookies that I put out for you this year. I would like you to send an elf on the shelf to my house if you can. Merry Christmas Santa.
Sincerely, Keaton L.
Dear Santa,this is what I want for Christmas. I want boot high heels, a necklace, a cup with a lid on it because I don’t have one. A math board and a marker so I could write my facts on it. I also want a cute bracelet with diamonds on it, a poster for my room that says love my teacher love my family god and Jesus, I want my ears pierced, a lunchbox, a hamster and some more pencils.
Sincerely, Zoey A.
Dear Santa,This is what I want for Christmas this year, I want a hoover bike, an apple watch for me to tell time and I want a phone, and I want a basketball goal. Have a good Christmas and I want a trampoline net.
Sincerely, Taycee M.
Dear Santa,I hope you have a good year I wish I could be at the North Pole with you! I am having a great year so far! This Christmas I want a Rubix Cube and a trampoline a batman funko pop and a cat woman funko pop and a computer!
Love, Laira R.
Dear Santa,I want five nights of freddy’s, freddie plushey, ben ten ultamatrix, five nights of freddy’s action figure, sets 1,2,3,4, a dennis daily, fun in the sun box, back to school box, Ipad pro, Ipen, Happiness to all.
Love your boy, Mason I.
Dear Santa,I want a new football, an OU jersey, a basketball goal, and Pokemon cards.
Sincerely, Grayson B.
Dear Santa,I really want blinger clothes, a phone case, and a water bottle. I also want pajamas, a necklace, hair chalk, a hydroflax, colorful hair ties, lipstick, airpod pro’s, a new toothbrush, and socks.
Sincerely, Jessi M.
Dear Santa,I really want a hunting bow and a fishing bow. I want for my sister to have a switch and for my brother a really nice toy cow. I want a pogo stick. I want my whole family to come. I really want to see my friend Jancarlo. I want to have a Merry Christmas.
Sincerely, Mario G.
Dear Santa,I wish for a fitbit, an Ipod, a new board, a blinger, karaoke machine, a watch, Golden Retriever, a computer, Junie B. Jones book, some clothing, headphones set, a trampoline, a new book, money, and a new board game.
Sincerely, Harley L.
Dear Santa,How has your reindeer been? I wanted to tell you this for a long time. How tall are your reindeer? I have been wanting airpod pro’s, Iphone 11 pro. I have needed a new Iphone bad and I want a macbook.
Sincerely, Cleeton H.
Dear Santa,how is it going at the North Pole for Christmas? I would like animal stuff and how is Mrs. Claus doing and are the reindeer ready for this Christmas and is Dancer going to come this Christmas? Can I have some art stuff and maybe just one other thing for my family to be happy for Christmas this year.
Sincerely, Cameron B.
Dear Santa,I would like fishing lures, Pokemon cards, buck calls, shotgun ammo, toys, an elf, all of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books and movies, Nerf Guns, Iphone 11 Pro, and Airpods. Love Trystan.
Mrs. Wainscott’s
Third Grade Class
Dear Santa,I want for Christmas is for all of my family together. I want to spend time with all of my family.
Sincerely, Thomas W.
Dear Santa,I have been wondering what I’m getting for Christmas. I am going to tell you what I want. I want an Iphone XR, a cat, a dog, some more decorations for my room and some more presents to give to my family and some more I Survive books and some Christmas LED light for my room, a pair of airpods, a charger, and a new bike.
Sincerely, Gage G.
Dear Santa,I would like a Titanic Model, Lego Hidden Side The Shipwreck, Iphone 11 Pro, weiner dog that is black and brown, a $100 gift card, BB gun, and a drone that has a camera on it. Happy Holiday’s Santa! Sincerely Sinte-ska R.
Dear Santa,I would like WWE 2K20, a background for bearded dragon, 4”2 tall grass cage, a log for bearded dragon tank.
Sincerely, Joey T.
Dear Santa,can you give me LOL Dolls, a Siamese cat, I want my daddy to come to play. I want Santa to mail himself to Allen, and $200. I want you to have a great year, a phone in it to say Haven and make it an Iphone 5 with 3 cameras. Merry Christmas.
Sincerely, Haven A.
Dear Santa,I would like to have a good show, I would love to see you in a Porsche. I
want a Fitbit, and a lego set.
Sincerely, Lawson M.
Dear Santa,I want three stacks of Pokemon cards for Christmas.
Sincerely, Tristan M.
Dear Santa,I would like some hair chalk, a dog course for my dog, horse, phone, Santa hat, a Santa hoody, Clothes for my dogs and cats, and a small Christmas Tree for Mrs. Wainscott. Love Ayla M.
Dear Santa,I want a $100, a brand new bike, a scooter, a hoverboard, a big slime kit, a small Christmas Tree, a lot of ponytails, bracelet strings, new basketball, curling iron, lightup LED sign, Iphone 11 Pro, newest books of I survived. Thanks Santa. Your friend, Faith Y.
Dear Santa,I would like a Nerf Gun, Bow and Arrow, HoverBoard, Iphone 11 Pro, $100, Slime Kit, I Survived Series, and the Magic House Series.
Sincerely, Christian W.
Dear Santa,I would like a $100, a wig, a dirt bike, a pocket knife, a bb gun, Iphone 11 Pro, Nerf Gun, a puppet, OU backpack, fourwheeler, and NFL Football.
Sincerely, Rae’Leon B.
Dear Santa,may I have more I Survived books. Can Snowflake the elf come on my birthday? I hope you have a very Merry Christmas.
From Sophie C.
Dear Santa,I would like a Nerf Gun is called the one, then 6 cowboys that go on a horse that hates a saddle and the horse is a paint, 6 cowgirls with brown horses, the coolest barn you can get this is for the dogs cats in our house, two wind up mice please. For my dad, a cowboy rope and a new Calendar 2020 that have deer on it. For my mom, a phone that cows on it, and something else for her please and thank you. I hope I wasn’t hard on you. I hope you and your wife are doing well. I hope your reindeer are okay. Thank you Santa and God Bless you.
Sincerely Garett V.
Dear Santa,I hope you are having a good sleep. I want a scooter, a dirt bike, wood, diamond ring, a necklace, and bee socks for Shebly, April, and my mom. I want two bb guns, snow, I survived books, Iphone 11 Pro, my grandpa a car, a skateboard, a tablet, Iphone, a notebook. I also want one more thing. I hope my mom does good because she has to go to Kansas to get another defibrillator. Thank you.
Sincerely, Braxton L.
Dear Santa,for Christmas I would like a little typewriter for my desk at home, but when you retire you can hire me. I am really good sleigh driver and I can buy reindeer food at Tractor Supply. So if you get tired of being Santa you can tell the elves I’m next in line.
Sincerely, Kolbi C.
