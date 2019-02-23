Guilty pleasure was rampant as chocolaty treats were consumed with delight by more than 150 community members, and $2,000 was raised for the Ada Main Street Program in the process during the 13th Annual Charmed by Chocolate event, held Feb. 9 at the Ada Arts and Heritage Center.
The event featured 22 desserts this year, including cakes, pies, chocolate, cookies and brownies, with nine individuals serving as volunteer judges, according to Amy Kaiser, Ada Main Street program director.
For just $5, guests could sample all of the chocolate entries, then they got to vote for the “People’s Choice Winner.” If they really like a sample, they are able to place a bid at the auction to take the entire dessert home.
“Ada Main Street’s Charmed by Chocolate provides an opportunity for the members of the community to be involved at a low cost and helps the community by raising $2,000 every year,” said Kaiser. “General operations of our nonprofit allows us to host other events throughout the year, such as Cruisin’ Main, the Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights and Girls Night Out.”
“I have entered desserts in Charmed by Chocolate for four years, and this year I entered a chocolate espresso black raspberry cake,” said Amy Baker. “Every year I enjoy seeing what entries the youth category comes up with, as well as trying other desserts that people in the community have entered.”
Charmed by
Chocolate winners
• The People’s Choice Winner was Doris Hayes for her chocolate delight with a cookie crust.
• Amateur cakes and pies: First place, Gina Smith. Second place, Shirley Garcia. Third place, Gina Smith.
• Youth cakes and pies: First place, Kaden Reddick. Second place, Reagan Henderson. Third place, Taylor Huntsman.
• Amateur chocolates and candy: First place, Gina Smith. Second place, Ruth Lannom.
* Youth chocolates and candy: First place, Maggie Cooper. Second place, Noah Thompson.
• Amateur cookies and brownies: First place, Doris Hayes. Second place, Shirley Garcia.
• Youth cookies and brownies: First place, Makayla Huntsman. Second place, Noah Thompson.
• Amateur wild card: First place, Doris Hayes. Second place, Shirley Garcia.
• Youth wild card: First place, Kenzley Hayes. Second place, Kaden Reddick.
Serving as judges were Danny Manuel, Alyssa Rhodes, Jessica Simpson, Mackenzie Stokes, Tre’ Coldwell, Ronny Johns, David Bonar, Tommy Vass and Galen Hawes.
To find more information for next year’s Charmed by Chocolate event. visit adamainstreet.com, email adamainstreet@cableone.net, or call Amy Kaiser at 580-436-1600.
