The Chickasaw Nation announced that it is offering COVID-19 vaccines to all Oklahomans.
All Oklahomans are now eligible for a vaccination at any of the Chickasaw Nation vaccination locations.
“We are pleased to do our part to help put an end to this pandemic,” said Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby. “Working together, we can help protect our family, friends and neighbors as we help speed our return to a greater sense of normalcy. Vaccinations, wearing masks, responsible distancing and washing our hands will help make our community and state safer for everyone."
Persons can schedule an appointment for a drive-thru vaccine in Ada or at one of the Chickasaw Nation satellite health clinics in Purcell, Ardmore or Tishomingo. To schedule, visit COVIDVaccine.Chickasaw.net.
Recipients must be age 18 or older for the Moderna vaccine, and 16 or older for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Those who have recently had COVID-19 are encouraged to get the vaccine as soon as they recover – there is no wait period unless the patient received treatment for COVID-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma.
“The COVID-19 vaccine, when combined with responsible public health measures such as masking, responsible distancing, hand and surface hygiene, limitation of group size and contact duration, and effective air exchanges, can result in significant protection from COVID-19 infection, and serious illness and injury,” said Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Health Dr. Charles Grim. “For this reason, it is important for everyone to get vaccinated so that we can obtain ‘herd immunity’ as quickly as possible.”
Those currently diagnosed with COVID-19 must complete quarantine or isolation before scheduling an appointment.
The Chickasaw Nation strongly encourages individuals who have received a first dose of vaccine with another health care organization to complete their second dose with the same organization.
The Chickasaw Nation COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center is available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. at (580) 272-1339 to assist patients 65 and older, and patients with no internet access. The call center is closed weekends and on Chickasaw Nation holidays.
