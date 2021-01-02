The Ada High football team was well-represented when District 4A-2 postseason awards were released earlier this month.
A total of 11 Cougars were on the list, including Earltuan Battles as the Co-Running Back of the Year, Zac Carroll, the Co-Outside Linebacker of the Year and David Johnson, the Co-Safety of the Year.
“Our 2020 Seniors were well represented in District 4A-2’s postseason recognition. Our staff is thankful for their investment and we recognize the special traits these young men displayed, this season, to continually improve,” said Ada head coach Chris Berus.
“Our theme this season was ‘2020 — It’s More Than A Vision’ and our seniors gave credence to it through their leadership, perseverance and selflessness that was adopted by our entire team.”
Battles led the Cougars’ rushing attack with 913 yards and nine touchdowns on 150 carries. Carroll finished with 42.5 tackles and had an interception, while Johnson finished with 36.5 tackles and two picks.
Cotie Bennett was named a first-team offensive lineman, Kohner Gallagher was named a first-team defensive lineman and Maximus Rhynes was named a first-team linebacker.
Ada had four players listed on the 4A-2 second team — cornerback Jarron Christian, inside linebacker Will Bailey and defensive linemen Kameron McIntosh and Cade Sliger.
Cougar lineman Wyatt Jarvis was an honorable mention selection.
Blanchard’s Jeff Craig was named the District 4A-2 Coach of the Year. Running back Hayden Fry of Cushing was selected as the Player of the Year. Fry rushed for 74 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown in the Tigers’ 23-21 victory over the Cougars.
Other top district awards included: Colby Langford of Blanchard, Offensive Player of the Year; Caleb Reed of Blanchard, Defensive Player of the Year; Jayden Seebold of Tuttle, Quarterback of the Year; Devon Johnson of John Marshall, Co-Running Back of the Year; Bryce Stephens of John Marshall, Receiver of the Year; Ethan Rickey of Tecumseh and Korben Graham of Tuttle, Co-Offensive Linemen of the Year; Logan McKay of Blanchard and Bode Brooks of Tuttle, Co-Inside Linebackers of the Year; Jacob Maston of Blanchard, Co-Outside Linebacker of the Year; Anthony O’Guinn of Tecumseh, Cornerback of the Year; Tyler Blackburn of Blanchard, Co-Safety of the Year; Ryder Wiese of Blanchard and Tristan Jackson of Cushing, Co-Defensive Linemen of the Year; Kane Ainesworth of Tecumseh and Damarion Cooper of Harrah, Co-Athletes of the Year; Special Recognition — Injured Athlete, Colton Todd of Cushing; Hunter Anderson of Tuttle, Special Teams Returner of the Year; and Bryce Legg of Tuttle, Kicker of the Year.
