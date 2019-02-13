Alexander to deliver Parker Ethics Conference keynote

Alfonzo Alexander, the chief ethics and diversity officer for the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy and the president of the NASBA’s Center for Public Trust, will be the keynote speaker at the Parker Ethics Lecture and Conference Feb. 19 in East Central University’s Foundation Hall of the Chickasaw Business and Conference Center.
The event will feature a luncheon at 11:15 a.m., followed by Alexander’s speech at 11:30. A student interactive session with Alexander will begin at 2 p.m.
One hour of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit for certified public accountants is being offered by attending the event which is free. Those CPAs, who seek CPE credit, are encouraged to call the ECU Stonecipher School of Business at 580-559-5274 to preregister.
At the NASBA, Alexander is responsible for providing strategic leadership to NASBA’s Communication, Marketing and Human Resources department. He also has oversight responsibility of leadership development for managers and supervisors, as well as a number of special projects working with the CEO.
In his role as president of the CPT, Alexander oversees the day-to-day operations and the growing number of CPT programs, including the Being a Difference Award program and the Student Center for the Public Trust, all of which position the organization to accomplish its mission to champion public trust.
Alexander joined NASBA in 2006 as a staff director and Vice President of the CPT. Some of Alexander’s accomplishments with the CPT include development and implementation for CPT-hosted, leadership development conferences and the creation of a successful strategic plan within the CPT. Alexander has also served as a keynote speaker on multiple occasions for StudentCPT chapter meetings.
Prior to joining NASBA, Alexander served as the regional manager and managing director for the Southeast Region of INROADS, Inc. where he led operations and business development in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. He joined INROADS as managing director of its Memphis office and experienced progressive growth throughout his tenure there. Before joining INROADS, Alexander held several leadership positions in operations management and human resources at the Quaker Oats Company.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an emphasis on human resources management from Tennessee Technological University. He also earned a master of business administration degree from Lipscomb University.
Alexander has a passion for working in the community. He serves as the past chairman of the Board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Middle Tennessee, the treasurer of the 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, the past president of Youth Encouragement Services Board of Directors, a member of the International Advisory Forum for Beta Alpha Psi, the Healthcare Compliance Board Certification Board and a member of the Metropolitan Nashville Sports Authority Board of Directors.
Alexander and his wife, Neischa, serve as the overseers of the Covenant Matters Ministry at Mt. Zion Baptist Church and are proud parents of three daughters.
