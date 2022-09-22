There is a waterline break near the Hwy Department (ODOT) on 3W which will impact many homes and businesses in that area for possibly the next several hours.
Line Maintenance is working to repair the line.
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
