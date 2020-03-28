Aldridge Coffee Shop owner Harral Harbin knocked on the glass countertop next to his cash register for luck as he pondered the beloved restaurant’s future.
“I think we can keep doing this three weeks, three and half weeks, maybe four. Maybe four,” Harbin said.
In the span of less than a week, the Aldridge has gone from limited dining room seating to curbside delivery only as the state — indeed, the nation — impose greater restrictions on public places as the government struggles to contain the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It was only a couple of days between what the city of Ada did and the Governor’s orders,” Harbin said, referring to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” directive.
“The dining area is now closed, totally, but we are offering curbside as well as take-out,” Harbin said. “You can get on our Facebook page and look at our menu and call us. We’ll make your order, take it out to you if you want us to, or you can come on inside the side door and get it.
“Compared to two weeks ago, business is in the can. I’ll be honest. It’s not very good. We’re still praying for more people to show.”
Harbin says he hates it that some of his competition has been forced to close.
“The only way that we’re making it right now is because (of) me and my son,” Harbin said. “We’re just doing what we can.”
Harbin explained how his curbside service works.
“If you come inside, we can take a credit card,” Harbin said, “but if we take it to you at the curb, it’s gotta be cash. Look us up. Look at our menu. We do breakfast all day. We do lunch.”
Harbin has owned the Aldridge Coffee Shop for 23 years. The Aldridge has been an Ada fixture since 1928.
