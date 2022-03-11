East Central University head coach and athletic director Al Johnson is moving on.
Well, back really.
According to a report by footballscoop.com, Johnson is returning to his college alma mater — the University of Wisconsin — as an assistant coach. According to the same report, sources said Johnson is joining Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s staff to work on the offensive side of the ball with the Badgers.
“This decision is very bittersweet for my family and I. We can not say thank you enough to ECU, the alumni and the Ada community,” Johnson said in a press release from the East Central University Public Information office. “Over the last four years, East Central University has become our home.”
Johnson said leaving his players was the toughest part of deciding to head back to the University of Wisconsin, where he was a three-time All-Big Ten Conference selection during his playing days with the Badgers.
“I truly love this team and I will miss this team. I am honored that I was able their head coach for the last four years,” Johnson said. “East Central University and the Ada community will forever have a place in my heart.”
Johnson was part of the Badgers’ coaching staff in 2016 prior to coming to Ada.
Interim ECU President Dr. Jeffrey Gibson appointed women’s basketball head coach Matt Cole as interim athletic director and Kris McCullough as the interim head football coach according to the ECU release.
“One thing that makes this decision easier is that I know I am leaving our athletic department and football team in very good hands,” Johnson said.
“We are very fortunate to have two very capable people to step into these roles,” said interim ECU President Dr. Jeffrey Gibson. “I have every confidence coach Cole and coach McCollough will continue to lead ECU Athletics to success. We will miss Coach Johnson and wish him well in this new endeavor.”
Cole has served as the ECU head women’s basketball coach for eight years, leading the Tigers to post-season play seven times.
“I’m honored to be asked to serve as ECU interim athletic director and I look forward to supporting our student-athletes in their academic and athletic ventures,” Cole said.
McCollough has served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator under Johnson for the last four years. He assisted Johnson as they led the Tigers to a winning season (7-4) in 2021, the first since 2015.
“I am so proud and excited to have the opportunity to lead the ECU football family moving forward,” McCollough said. “I love these players, this staff, this University, and the Ada community.”
The release said ECU expects to begin the search for an athletic director and a head football coach soon.
