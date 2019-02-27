AJHS students complete Abba's Tables service project

Jan Teel| Ada Public SchoolsJan Teel, Ada Junior High School’s Gateway to Technology, Project Lead The Way and STEM engineering program instructor, does a community service project at Abbas’s Tables each semester. The students in the program collect 24-gallon size cans and 14-quart size cans of fruit and donate the fruit to Abba’s Tables to help feed the hungry. The Technology Student Association chapter officers accompanied Teel to deliver the fruit to Abba’s Tables. Shown are TSA chapter officers Kenneth Brockman, Levi Lail, Drake Vincent, Cameron Ivan Chyanne Niece, Payton Roberts and Jan Teel and Abba’s Tables Manager Rozanne Grove.