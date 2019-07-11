AJHS' Dewberry joins 300 SWOSU band campers

Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s 31st annual Middle School Band Camp attracted nearly 300 students. The camp for students who have completed grades five through seven was held June 23-26 on the Weatherford campus.
SWOSU’s 64th annual Band Camp for seventh- through 12th-grade students is taking place this week, with approximately 500 students planning to attend. Among those attending the Middle School Band Camp was Haley Dewberry of Ada Junior High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.