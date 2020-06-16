While the nation takes steps to reopen, the Ada Regional Airport did its part by hosting aviation activities on Saturday. Ada’s Chapter 1005 of the Experimental Aircraft Association awarded flight scholarships to local students at its monthly meeting, and the Oklahoma Pilots Association held a fly-in that brought over 30 pilots to Ada for a tour of General Aviation Modifications, Inc. (GAMI.)
Three Ada High School aviation students were awarded flight scholarships. Senior Hannah Barnes, was presented with the Chapter’s Ray Stout Aviation Flight Scholarship, and seniors Jay Shenenberger and Eric Pulliam were presented continuing flight scholarships from the Ada Schools Aviation Program (ASAP) Foundation.
All three students have been enrolled in the District’s aviation program for three years and have played an integral role in the success of the program.
“We are very pleased with the work that these students have done to work toward private pilot certification. It is exciting to realize that they will obtain pilot certification before graduating from high school,” said Mike Anderson, Superintendent of the Ada City Schools.
The ASAP Foundation plans to award additional scholarships in July which will help to ensure that a large number of District students will have the opportunity to learn to fly.
“Because of the support that we have received from our community, we have been able to develop a program that truly prepares students for the ever-growing aviation job market in Oklahoma,” stated Paula Kedy, Executive Director of Academics and Instruction. “It is gratifying to live in a community that understands the importance of working together to ensure that our children succeed.”
Chapter 1005 and the ASAP Foundation are planning a gala for Spring 2021 which will highlight aviation students and will provide the opportunity for the community to share in the success of the District’s aviation program.
As the scholarship awards ceremony concluded, pilots from across Oklahoma began landing at the airport and gathering at GAMI for an informative tour of the plant, provided by GAMI President, Tim Roehl, and Chief Engineer, George Braly.
“We are very pleased to be able to host the Oklahoma Pilots Association today,” Roehl said. “It is great to be able to share GAMI and Tornado Alley Turbo with our fellow pilots.”
GAMI provided lunch for the pilots at the airport terminal where pilots had the opportunity to tour the terminal and visit with friends. The Oklahoma Pilots Association strives to serve the needs of general aviation pilots statewide by promoting aviation education and safety in personal and business flying.
