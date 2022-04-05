Air-Evac Lifeteam helicopter unit 26 landed at Ada Early Childhood Center Friday to show kindergarteners and pre-k children how helicopters and emergency medical personnel do their jobs.
The event was at the end of the school’s aviation week.
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
