As the school year draws to a close, members of the Ada High School Performing Arts group look back on their production of Cinderella on Stage, performed Nov. 21-23, 2019, in the Cougar Activity Center. The production was directed by Merrie Palmer and Micah Gordon.
AHS: Cinderella on stage
Carl Lewis
Editor
Carl Lewis is the editor of The Ada News. He's an aspiring photographer, an unabashed fan of Apple products and an avid coffee swiller. Contact Carl at (580) 310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
