Ahrend providing dental services for The Clinic

Melinda Ahrend, DDS, is now providing dental services for patients of The Clinic.
Ahrend earned her degree from the University of Oklahoma’s College of Dentistry. An Ada native, she earned her undergraduate degree from East Central University.
“I grew up in Ada, so giving back to Ada area communities is like giving back to the people who helped raise me,” Ahrend said. “Local health care is important, not only to give back but also to build relationships with new patients both personally and professionally.”
Ahrend is currently seeing patients at The Clinic’s Konawa location. The first phase of The Clinic’s new facility under construction in Ada includes a new dental office.
“I’m excited to be part of The Clinic team and I look forward to providing dental care to my patients,” Ahrend said. “This is an opportunity I have looked forward to for a long time. Quality dental care and education is vital to a person’s longevity and well-being.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ahrend, please call 580-436-5111 .
