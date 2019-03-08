The Agricultural Enhancement and Diversification Program helps fund qualified agriculture-related projects across the state with zero percent interest loans and grants. The program’s goal is to expand the state’s value-added sector and encourage farm diversification.
There are five types of funding sources available, including a farm diversification grant, an agricultural event grant, a marketing and utilization loan, a cooperative marketing loan and the basic and applied research loan/grant. The application process is simple, and applications are accepted quarterly. The next deadline is April 1.
AEDP funds can be used for a variety of projects. Requirements for the program stipulate that funding be used to produce agriculture-related products and must create rural economic development. Applicants must be 21 years of age and must reside in and be legal residents of Oklahoma. The application form and additional information about each loan can be found at www.ag.ok.gov/mktdev/aedp.htm.
Program coordinator Jason Harvey can be reached at 405-606-1477 or jason.harvey@ag.ok.gov to assist or answer questions about the program prior to submission of applications.
The Agricultural Enhancement and Diversification Program is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry.
