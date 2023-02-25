A detention agreement between the Chickasaw Nation and Pontotoc County to house tribal inmates in the Justice Center was ratified Monday at the regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners.
The agreement comes after a long impasse between Sheriff John Christian and the Chickasaw Nation. Christian said his issues with an agreement in the past concerned jurisdiction over tribal inmates should they break the law while incarcerated in a county-run facility.
Inmates without a quantum of American Indian blood within the borders of the Five Tribes are under the jurisdiction of the state of Oklahoma and therefore would be the state’s responsibility.
Christian said he and the Chickasaw Nation were in negotiations for months, and eventually came up with something that both parties could agree to.
In a letter from Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby addressed to Christian, the governor said, “For years, the Chickasaw Nation has enjoyed tremendous partnerships with state, county, and local law-enforcement agencies through mutually beneficial detention agreements. These agreements enable law-enforcement agencies to continue to provide services to all Oklahomans regardless of jurisdiction. We stand with and support the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office and appreciate the service and protection provided by you and your team members. Included with this letter is a copy of your executed agreement. ... We look forward to our continued relationship for the benefit of our communities and citizens, and will be ready to support you and your agency’s efforts. Thank you for the valuable service you provide to our local communities. We wish you the best. Sincerely, Bill Anoatubby, Governor, Chickasaw Nation.”
Both Christian and Anoatubby recently signed a “memorandum of understanding.”
The memorandum lists -- among other items -- the terms of the agreement, the responsibilities and obligations of both the county and the tribe; special provisions, including medical needs of prisoners; insurance requirements; and payment to the county, which amounts to $65 per tribal inmate per day.
There is also a termination item indicating either party may terminate the memorandum for any reason with a 30-day notice.
Christian indicated that he is looking forward to working with the Chickasaw Nation and believes the agreement will benefit both entities.
District 22 District Attorney Erik Johnson indicated the agreement is a good thing for everyone involved.
“Our community is a safer community when law enforcement works cooperatively at all levels,” Johnson said, “municipal, county, state and federal.
The ‘McGirt’ opinion has caused some ripples in this level of cooperation at times, but I believe we’re getting all these issues worked out, and this detention agreement is proof positive of that mutual cooperation.”
