After a longtime stalemate between the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office and the Chickasaw Nation, an agreement for the county to house tribal inmates in the Pontotoc County Justice Center will become official Tuesday.
Sheriff John Christian said he and the Chickasaw Nation have been in negotiations for months now and have come up with something that both parties could agree to.
The matter has to be approved by the county’s governing board, the Board of County Commissioners.
It was discussed and unofficially approved -- on the county’s side -- in new business at Monday’s BCC meeting. Due to the President’s Day holiday this coming Monday, the next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, where the agreement is expected to be ratified and filed.
Christian and the Chickasaw Nation had been at an impasse for quite some time over the matter.
However, Christian indicated Friday that he is looking forward to working with the Chickasaw Nation and believes the agreement will benefit both entities.
He indicated his issues with an agreement in the past have concerned jurisdiction over inmates if they break the law while incarcerated.
“There were several items in there that I wanted changed and brought into what I felt like needed to be in there,” he said.
Christian said that after a court ruling last year determined old cases involving defendants with a quantum of Indian blood still fall under district court, people with a quantum of Indian blood who were arrested on old warrants are now being housed in the justice center anyway.
“So, now I have a jail that’s half full of people with (at least a quantum of Indian blood), so that basically negated my argument of not having those with Indian blood in the jail because there could be jurisdictional problems -- like if there’s a fight, or something is torn up, or anything like that. So, I started talking to the Chickasaw Nation again and said, ‘Let’s see what we can work out.’”
And so, there were ongoing negotiations between the sheriff’s office and the Chickasaw Nation for the past few months, Christian said.
“There are certain things in your contract that I’m not going to agree to, there are certain things probably that I want that you may not agree to, so we’re going to have to have negotiations,” Christian said. “And so, over a period of time, we negotiated back and forth and came up with an agreement that’s not perfect, I’m sure there are still going to be some issues that will arise, but I think we’ve covered anything that could cause a problem, and the Chickasaw Nation will be paying the Pontotoc County Justice Center to hold its inmates. So, it is a plus for Pontotoc County. We’ll have an additional funding source for the Justice Center that we can move forward with. And hopefully provide better pay for staff, better equipment and all the things that can come with that funding.”
District 22 District Attorney Erik Johnson indicated the agreement is a good thing for everyone involved.
“The detention agreement is great news for law enforcement in Pontotoc County,” Johnson said. “And it’s a great show of cooperation between Sheriff Christian’s office, the Board of County Commissioners and the Chickasaw Nation. It’s also going to be a tremendous revenue stream for the sheriff’s department that will enable them to have more money for salaries, equipment, training and jail operations.”
