AG Hunter issues consumer alert, cease and desist letters to at-home rape kit companies

Attorney General Mike Hunter discusses issuing a consumer alert and cease and desist letters to companies marketing sexual assault evidence kits for at-home use in Oklahoma. Joining the attorney general, from the left, are OSBI Director of Forensic Science Services Andrea Fielding, Tulsa Police Department Special Victim’s Unit Sgt. Jillian Phippen, rape survivor and victim advocate Danielle Tudor, Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Executive Director Candida Manion and Sen. Stephanie Bice, who helped author recent legislation to reform the way sexual assault kits are handled in the state.