A group of faculty, staff and administrators from Oklahoma State University Agriculture were among the winners announced earlier this month at a special University Awards Convocation ceremony on campus.
OSU President Kayse Shrum and OSU Provost Jeanette Mendez recognized award recipients in 23 different categories.
“I am extremely proud of our faculty and staff who received awards during this year’s University Awards Convocation,” said Thomas G. Coon, vice president and dean of OSU Agriculture. “Nominated by their peers, these award winners go above and beyond what is expected of them and make significant contributions to not only OSU Agriculture, but also the university. Their achievements and accomplishments bring distinction to OSU Agriculture.”
Ravi Jadeja, associate professor in the department of animal and food sciences, received the Distinguished Early Career Faculty Award. The distinction is based on the award of tenure within the past three years and acknowledges the recipient’s demonstration of strong potential for their contributions to the university, their profession’s research, creative activity, Extension and/or outreach.
The Leave the Ladder Down Award was presented to Cynda Clary, associate dean of the Ferguson College of Agriculture, for her mentorship and encouragement of others to reach their fullest potential.
Brett Carver, a regents professor and wheat geneticist in the department of plant and soil sciences, was awarded the Eminent Faculty Award for his contributions to instruction and service, namely for his work in wheat variety development with the OSU Wheat Improvement Team.
The following individuals from OSU Agriculture were also honored at the event.
Newly Appointed Regents Professors
This honorary title is awarded to faculty judged by peers to have made outstanding contributions to their discipline through accomplishments in instruction, research, scholarship, Extension and/or outreach.
Yanqi Wu — Department of plant and soil sciences
Regents Distinguished Research Award
This award recognizes faculty who have shown unusually significant achievement in their field of research. Awardees receive a $2,000 permanent stipend.
Ning Wang — Department of biosystems and agricultural engineering
Regents Distinguished Teaching Award
This award recognizes faculty who have shown unusually significant achievement in the instruction of students for an extended number of years. Awardees receive a $2,000 permanent stipend.
Danielle Bellmer — Department of biosystems and agricultural engineering
Career Champion Award
This award recognizes a faculty or staff member who has championed career development and readiness by encouraging, fostering and promoting opportunities for students.
Karen Hickman — Environmental science undergraduate program
Dr. Howard J. Ship Jr. Inclusive Excellence Staff Award
This award is presented annually to a staff member who exemplifies extraordinary service and outstanding achievements in advancing the culture of diversity, equity and inclusion at OSU. The recipient receives a one-time stipend of $1,500.
Honorable Mention: Sheary Johnson — Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center
Online Teaching Excellence Award
This award recognizes a faculty member with a strong commitment to engaged, online teaching and student success. Criteria focus on evidence of a nominee’s use of effective and innovative online teaching practices resulting in student engagement, student satisfaction, use of effective methods of assessment of student learning, and demonstration of a commitment to fostering the academic success of online students. The award includes a $2,000 stipend.
F. Bailey Norwood — Department of agricultural economics
Newly Appointed Chair and Professorship Holders
Wyatt Hoback — Neustadt-Sarkeys Distinguished Professorship
Tyson Ochsner — Warth Distinguished Professorship in Agronomy
Yong Cheng — Sirny Memorial Professorship Fellow in Agricultural Biochemistry
Award for Academic Excellence in Academic Program Assessment
This award, with a $500 stipend, recognizes academic program assessment individuals or teams who demonstrate innovation, excellence and dedication to program outcomes assessment planning, reporting and implementation.
Robert Scott Frazier — Department of biosystems and agricultural engineering
Merrick Foundation Teaching Award
This award, with a $2,500 stipend, is presented to a faculty member who is judged to bring students a better understanding and appreciation of the American economic system.
Eric DeVuyst — Department of agricultural economics
Advising Excellence Award
This award provides institutional recognition for outstanding academic advising by faculty and staff.
John Michael Riley — Department of agricultural economics
Also this fall, three individuals from OSU Agriculture received the OSU Staff Distinguished Service Award. The award recognizes the recipients’ hard work, dedication and contributions to the overall success of the university.
Jana Moore — Department of biosystems and agricultural engineering — second place
Karen Smith — Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center — finalist
Melissa Dunn — Department of natural resource ecology and management — finalist
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.