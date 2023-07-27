Area firefighters had their hands full on a hot, breezy day Thursday as they worked to extinguish several area wildfires.

An early afternoon fire in the Vanoss area was discovered to be a controlled burn, but not long after that, a 20x20-foot shed was reported to be on fire in the 11,000-block of County Road 1510, followed just minutes later by a grass fire at U.S. 377 and County Road 3490.

The U.S. 377 fire threatened several vehicles and structures, and a tanker truck en route from the Oil Center Fire Department was re-routed from the 1510 fire to provide water support.

Agencies involved included Oil Center, the Ada Fire Department, and the Pontotoc Emergency Management Agency.

