Afternoon Crash

Emergency personnel work the scene of a single-vehicle crash Thursday at a business in Arlington Center.
Authorities said a 94-year-old woman accidentally drove into a store slightly. The wreck caused damage to the business, but only minor injuries were reported.
Ada firefighters, Mercy EMS and Ada police responded. Emergency personnel also worked another scene in Ada later that day where a person drove into an apartment on Ray Street. The person refused treatment at the scene.
