The novel coronavirus pandemic spelled disappointment for three area basketball teams March 12, when the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association was forced to postpone, then later cancel, Class 2A-4A basketball state tournaments for 2020, due to the viral outbreak.
Fans lined Main Street in Ada to cheer for the Ada Cougars boys basketball team that sunny Thursday morning as the bus left Ada to travel to Deer Creek High School in Edmond for first-round play in the Class 4A State Tournament.
Just 30 minutes later, Latta School students and faculty lined the road at Latta Panther Field House to wish their Lady Panthers good luck as they departed for the Class 2A State Tournament in Mustang to face old rival Dale.
The Lady Panthers team, coaches and support personnel arrived at Mustang High School, only to be told by a security guard outside the gym that the game had been canceled.
The Vanoss Lady Wolves had not left their home gym for their trip to the Class 2A tournament when they got the word that playoffs had been postponed. The Lady Wolves would have faced No. 9 Amber-Pocasset that night in Mustang.
On March 25, the State Board of Education announced that all public schools would remain closed until the end of the academic year for each respective public school. In conjunction with that decision, the OSSAA Board voted unanimously, at the March 26 Teleconference Board Meeting, to cancel the State Basketball Tournament for classes 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A.
The OSSAA subsequently canceled all spring sports activities across the state for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. That move affected a number of local baseball, softball, track, golf, tennis and other spring sports players and teams.
Sports Editor Jeff Cali contributed to this story.
