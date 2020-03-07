OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite calls to merge two state transportation agencies, lawmakers now plan to keep them separate amid concerns the consolidation could imperil federal funding.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, who authored Senate Bill 1775, initially proposed merging the Department of Transportation and the Turnpike Authority.
Treat, though, said he’s revised his measure to protect highway bondholders and to ensure the state doesn’t jeopardize any money and federal highway grants.
The measure now authorizes shared functions between the two agencies, but keeps the Turnpike Authority separate for as long as bonds, notes or other financial obligations remain.
“There’s already a lot of overlap on the duties and responsibilities of the two entities, and they already have a ton of shared services agreements, but this would be codifying that to make sure that we don’t have duplication and make sure we maximize our resources,” Treat said.
He said the measure advanced out of committee and is slated for a full Senate hearing in the coming days.
The bill also has the support of House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, the House author.
“This is a governor request bill that I believe is a beneficial, workable proposal based on my discussions with transportation leadership and others,” McCall said in an email.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, though, has called for full consolidation. During his State of the State address last month, he noted he’s already tapped Tim Gatz to head both agencies.
“Secretary Gatz is beginning the process of combining all back office and common functions into one shared service entity for both agencies,” Stitt said. “We will maintain separate general management for unique functions, while streamlining operations that are duplicative in nature so we can deliver the highest quality transportation possible.”
State Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said she doesn’t want to pass legislation that could jeopardize federal funding.
“My initial reservations were about potentially jeopardizing federal funds,” she said. “The two entities have separate bonding capacities, so we need to make sure this was not haphazard, that enough forethought was being put into this actual merger to make it beneficial.”
She said questions linger.
The Turnpike Authority doesn’t use tax money to operate its turnpikes, officials said. It instead uses revenue from investments, tolls and leases to pay maintenance and operating costs and to pay off the bonds used for roadway construction.
The Department of Transportation uses tax revenues to pay for highway construction and maintenance and does not receive toll revenue. It also receives $620 million each year from the Federal Highway Administration to pay for roads and bridges.
“Our caucus just remains vigilant in making sure that it is well thought out and that individuals who are in that working environment have a say in how this gets carried out,” Hicks said.
She said supporters wanted consolidation to save money, but when she inquired during a recent committee meeting about the estimated savings, no one had an answer.
“Unfortunately, they don’t have any numbers at this point to share so that leaves a lot of questions unanswered,” Hicks said.
The revised measure doesn’t appear to have a negative impact on the Turnpike Authority’s financial obligations, said Andrew Messer, deputy treasurer for policy and debt management. He provides the Legislature advice and assistance on issues related to bonds.
This isn’t the first time lawmakers have considered a merger, said John Cox, a spokesman with Transportation Revenues Used Strictly for Transportation. The advocacy group presses for the restoration of transportation infrastructure.
Cox said previous efforts haven’t gained traction.
He said the group hasn’t taken a stance on the measure but continues to monitor it.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.