After more than a year away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers who are part of the longest-running auxiliary in the state returned Thursday to Mercy Hospital Ada.
The volunteers’ return was met with much excitement from the hospital co-workers, including a parade welcoming them from the hospital doors inside the building, welcome signs and lots of smiles — visible even behind masks.
“I think the hospital has done a wonderful job keeping people safe through all of this,” Shirley Boren, president of the Mercy Ada auxiliary, said. “I am thrilled to be going back to work after a long year away!”
What is now the Mercy Hospital Ada Auxiliary was created in 1947 at the Valley View Regional Hospital as a group effort between the wives of some physicians and the United Council of Church Women of Ada. The auxiliary’s mission is to assist and supplement services in the promotion of quality patient care.
Together, volunteers donate about 14,806 hours of their time to Mercy Hospital Ada each year, saving the hospital nearly $150,000 annually by working in the gift shop and providing free services in other key areas.
The auxiliary also raises vital funds through gift shop sales and fundraisers to purchase equipment and help improve the hospital environment for patients, families and co-workers.
The volunteers will spend some time in training before the hospital’s gift shop will reopen March 31.
“After being closed for over a year, we are looking forward to our opening next week,” said Barbie Moon, a buyer for the gift shop. “We are excited to get to see our dedicated Mercy co-workers and loyal community members.”
Nancy Corbett of Mercy Marketing contributed to this report.
