Students at Ada Early Childhood Center recently participated in a STEM grant program funded by the Ada City Schools Foundation.
The grant provided Make Do materials for students to build structures based on fairy tales. Pre-K students read the classic fairy tale “The Three Billy Goats” and were then challenged to construct a bridge using the Make Do materials that would withstand the weight of a goat.
Kindergarten students read “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” and then built chairs for the bears and Goldilocks. Future projects will include building houses to withstand a force, based on the fairy tale “The Three Little Pigs.”
