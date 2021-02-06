Ada Early Childhood Center students synergized to create a school post office. Students used leadership skills throughout the project. Students increased language arts, math, and social skills.
Students worked at the counter, sorted the mail and delivered the mail.
AECC students also celebrated Global Play Day. Global play day is a day set aside to recognize the importance of play for early childhood learners. Students participated in unstructured play activities, board games, and outdoor play activities.
Finally, AECC students used fairy tales to enhance STEM learning.
