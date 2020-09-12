Ada City Schools sent notifications this week to parents and guardians that a student in a class at Ada Early Childhood tested positive for novel coronavirus, the pathogen that causes COVID-19 disease.
“We had one child who was a positive case,” Mike Anderson, Ada City Schools Superintendent, said Friday. “And (that child) had close contact with the children in their classroom. So we quarantined the children in that classroom only.
“We disinfected and cleaned the entire building between school days. Nobody has been back in that classroom, and won’t until that quarantine period is over. We did not close the rest of the building.”
Anderson said that the children in the quarantined class went to distance learning immediately.
“The ones who were quarantined were all notified personally by phone,” Anderson said. “Then we took it a step further and notified everyone of the situation. If they were not contacted personally, they were not in quarantine, and were cleared by the health department to come back to school the next day.
“‘Primary contact 1’ is the parent or guardian who would get the message,” Anderson said. “It goes out over our school messenger system. It goes to every contact for each student and our faculty and staff.
“Those are who get a district-wide call. We can narrow that down by site if we want to, but in this case, we notified everybody. The system sends a text message, a telephone voice message, and an email.”
Anderson added that transparency is a priority for Ada City Schools.
“Because this is so new, my philosophy is to be as transparent as possible,” Anderson said. “We are going to put a link on our website, so grandparents and others who need to know will be able to access certain information.
“The link on our web page will further outline what I have been providing to our faculty and staff, of the cases and quarantine numbers. We have to be careful because of confidentiality, but we want to provide as much information as we possibly can.”
