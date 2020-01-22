Kindergarteners at Ada Early Childhood Center learned about the spread of germs and the value of hand-washing Tuesday at the school.
“Mercy Ada is with us at Ada Early Childhood to do an activity with all the students on how to be aware of germs and how germs spread,” said Paula Kedy, executive director of academics and instruction for Ada City Schools.
Mercy Hospital Ada Nurse Manager and Registered Nurse Jamie Rankin was on hand to teach the children about how germs spread through person-to-person contact, especially on their hands.
“Today we’re teaching a lesson called Glitter Germs,” Rankin said. “We’re teaching children about what germs are and about how to wash their hands and how to control the spread of germs throughout the school.”
The activity involved putting green glitter on children’s hands, having them touch other children’s hands and objects to show how germs spread, followed by washing the glitter off with soap and water.
