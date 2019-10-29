Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Colder. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Colder. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
From the left, Barrick Scribner reads with his mom, Robyn, during Ada Early Childhood Center’s recent Read with Mom Day event.
Cindy Brady | Ada Early Childhood Center
From the left, Luke Escobedo reads with his mom, Anne, during Ada Early Childhood Center’s recent Read with Mom Day event.
Cindy Brady | Ada Early Childhood Center
AECC hosts Read with Mom Day
By Cindy Brady | Ada Early Childhood Center
1 of 2
From the left, Barrick Scribner reads with his mom, Robyn, during Ada Early Childhood Center’s recent Read with Mom Day event.
Cindy Brady | Ada Early Childhood Center
From the left, Luke Escobedo reads with his mom, Anne, during Ada Early Childhood Center’s recent Read with Mom Day event.
Cindy Brady | Ada Early Childhood Center
Ada Early Childhood Center hosted a “Read with Mom Day.” Moms were invited to the school to share a favorite book with their child. It was a great time for parents to reinforce the importance of reading.
ADA [ndash] Services for Christian Isaiah Jones, 21, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Mr. Jones passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Tulsa. See the full obit at criswellfh.com.
STONEWALL [ndash] Services for Jackie Gene (Jack) Cushman, 81, of Stonewall are at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Cushman passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at an Ada assisted living center. He was born July 6, 1938, to Roy and Evelyn Cushman. Mr. Cushman worked i…
NORMAN [ndash] Joe "Stubb" Stubblefield, 70, of Norman, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Joe was born Nov. 12, 1948, to Thomas Edwin and Ellen Louise (McCulley) Stubblefield. He married Terri Deanne Shope Dec. 28, 1984, in Norman, where the couple made their home. Joe served in the Army Re…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.